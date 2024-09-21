Conklin, Mullican leads Sacramento State to 34-0 win over Texas A&M-Commerce

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Carson Conklin passed for two touchdowns, Elias Mullican intercepted two passes, including a pick-6, and Sacramento State blanked Texas A&M-Commerce 34-0 on Saturday night.

After pair of Zach Schreiner field goals opened the scoring, Mullican had a 35-yard interception return for a TD and Conklin threw a 22-yard score to Jared Gipson for a 20-0 halftime lead.

The Hornets (2-2), ranked 11th in the FCS coaches poll, added 14 third-quarter points to put the game away with Conklin throwing a 16-yard TD to Elijah Tau-Tolliver and Ezra Moleni finishing off a nearly seven-minute drive with a 1-yard run.

Conklin finished 13-of-22 passing for 154 yards. Tau-Tolliver had 127 yards rushing on 20 carries and Gipson 85 yards receiving on four catches.

The Sacramento State defense held the Lions (0-4) to just 26 yards rushing and turned in six sacks and forced four turnovers, including three interceptions. The shutout was the first for the Hornets since beating Northern Arizona 44-0 in 2021.