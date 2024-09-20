The head of Boeing’s defense and space business is out as company tries to fix troubled contracts
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Boeing is replacing the head of its defense and space business. That the unit that has been saddled with money-losing government contracts and embarrassing failures by its Starliner space capsule. Boeing said Friday that Ted Colbert was removed immediately as president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security. He’s being replaced temporarily by the division’s chief operating officer, Steve Parker. And a search is underway for a permanent replacement. Colbert spent 15 years at Boeing, serving as chief information officer and leading its global-services business before running the defense unit.