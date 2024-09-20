Safety Elijah Molden has quickly fit in with the Chargers defense

AP Sports Writer

rgers acquired Elijah Molden because of his versatility in the secondary. What they’ve also discovered is that he’s a quick study.

After having only seven practices with the Chargers, Molden started at safety in last Sunday’s 26-3 win over the Carolina Panthers. Not only did Molden have an interception, he was the only player on defense to be in for all 48 snaps.

“He’s a great football player, instinctual and a great mind,” defensive coordinator Jesse Minter told reporters in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday as the Chargers continued preparations for Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh. “It’s a major shout out to him.”

Molden was a third-round pick by Tennessee in 2021 and started 16 of 33 games with the Titans. He played cornerback at the University of Washington and during his rookie season with the Titans. He missed most of the 2022 season due to a groin injury before moving to safety in 2023.

The Chargers got Molden for a 2026 seventh-round draft pick on Aug. 28. He arrived in Southern California the next day for a physical and to meet the coaching staff, but didn’t have his first practice until Sept. 2.

With Alohi Gilman sidelined last week due to a knee injury, Molden stepped into a starting spot and showed the front office was adept in acquiring the fourth-year player.

“I wanted to be on a team where I felt valued. I kind of knew that my best ball was ahead of me and the Chargers believed in me too,” Molden said.

Gilman and Derwin James also helped get Molden up to speed with the playbook along with defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale, safeties coach Chris O’Leary and defensive quality control assistant Robert Muschamp.

What has also helped Molden is that there were a lot of similarities between Minter’s defensive scheme and the Titans’ scheme.

“I kind of knew the big picture, I just needed to figure out the details,” Molden said. “Initially I thought it was all the same, but coach Minter has his own way of teaching techniques, the fundamentals and stuff. So it definitely took a couple of days of memorization along with getting used to the different terminologies.”

Molden’ second-quarter interception came when he read Bryce Young was going to target Carolina receiver Diontae Johnson on an in route. Molden got a couple steps in front of Johnson and was able to pick it off for his third career interception.

Molden isn’t the only August signing who is contributing for the Chargers. Linebacker Shaquille Quarterman and defensive lineman Teair Tart have also seen action the first two games.

During training camp and the preseason, first-year general manager Joe Hortiz signed nine players, traded for two and made a waiver claim as he looked to form the best 53-man roster.

“Every guy that’s been added to the team has been value added in a big way. The efforts of the personnel department have been A-plus-plus so far,” coach Jim Harbaugh said.

Gilman returned to practice this week and could return to the starting lineup to face the Steelers. Molden would move back down to the third safety spot, but still would see plenty of snaps.

Minter has made it a point during the first two games to rotate as many players as possible. Twenty one saw action against the Panthers with 17 playing at least 12 snaps.

The Chargers have allowed a league-low 13 points in wins against the Raiders and Panthers. Last week the Bolts defense didn’t allow a completion over 10 air yards.

The matchup against the Steelers could play to the Chargers early strengths. Steelers quarterback Justin Fields has targeted passes outside the numbers a league-high 70%. Los Angeles is allowing a league-low 3.2 air yards per pass attempt on throws targeted outside the numbers.

“The way everyone is practicing right now allows them to play the game with a free mind because they’re able to take some of the things from the film study and practice and anticipate plays that are coming without guessing. That’s a big difference,” Minter said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl