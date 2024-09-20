Poll shows young men in the US are more at risk for gambling addiction than the general population
Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A new study shows 10% of young men in the U.S. show behavior that indicates a gambling problem, compared to 3% of the general population. The survey from Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey comes as the National Council on Problem Gambling examined every U.S. state’s gambling laws, finding that customer protection against developing or worsening gambling problems varies widely and could be improved everywhere. The survey asked respondents about several indications of problem gambling behaviors like borrowing money to gamble, or saying that their gambling has caused financial or emotional problems.