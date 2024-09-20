Israel carries out targeted strike in Beirut after Hezbollah hits northern Israel with 140 rockets
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — Israel has carried out what its military called a “targeted strike” on Beirut. It offered no further immediate details. But explosions could be heard from the city’s southern suburbs on Friday. Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV reported that a drone fired several missiles on the heavily-populated area known as Dahiyeh. Hezbollah told The Associated Press that an airstrike struck the area without giving further details. The strike came after Hezbollah pounded Israel with 140 rockets earlier Friday and tensions threaten to spill into all-out war.