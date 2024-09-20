Guinea’s most wanted fugitive extradited from Liberia
Associated Press
CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea’s most wanted fugitive, a former senior military officer convicted of crimes against humanity, was extradited from neighboring Liberia, the Guinean minister of justice said Thursday. Former-Col. Claude Pivi, had been on the run following a high-profile prison escape in November, before he was arrested in Liberia on Tuesday, Yaya Kairaba Kaba, Guinea’s minister of justice said during a press conference. He had been sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment for crimes against humanity over his involvement in a 2009 stadium massacre by the military that killed at least 157 people and in which dozens of women were raped.