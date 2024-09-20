49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle listed as doubtful for game vs. the Rams

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers will likely be without All-Pro tight end George Kittle for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Niners listed Kittle on Friday as doubtful for the game after he reported a sore hamstring following practice on Wednesday.

The Niners will also be without All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, who went on injured reserve last week with Achilles tendinitis, and star receiver Deebo Samuel, who strained his calf last week.

If Kittle is unable to go, the 49ers would be missing three of their four players who gained at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage last season. Kittle, McCaffrey and Samuel accounted for 39 of the team’s 60 offensive touchdowns last season.

Quarterback Brock Purdy has had plays in his career without those three stars on the field, according to ESPN. He is 3 for 7 for 49 yards and an interception on those plays, with five of the plays coming in mop-up duty of a blowout loss against Kansas City before Purdy took over as starter.

Eric Saubert would get the start at tight end if Kittle is unable to play. Saubert played 45 offensive snaps in his first two games with San Francisco and had two catches for 26 yards last week against the Vikings.

“I thought he’s done a hell of a job,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday. “He’s stepped in well. Kittle was cramping most of the game, so he had to do a lot throughout the Minnesota game. He’s been real consistent since he’s been here. If he’s got to do it all, he’s up for the challenge. He’s shown he can help us in the passing and the run game.”

Jordan Mason has filled in well for McCaffrey the first two weeks with 247 yards rushing and two TDs and could become the seventh player ever to rush for at least 100 yards and a TD in each of the first three games of the season.

The Niners would still have second-team All-Pro Brandon Aiyuk, who has struggled the first two games following a contract dispute that held him out of practice all of training camp, and Jauan Jennings at receiver.

In other injury news, the 49ers will get safety Talanoa Hufanga back this week for the first time since he tore his ACL last November. Defensive end Nick Bosa (ribs) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (knee, hamstring) are both listed as questionable.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl