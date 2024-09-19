Two Georgia deaths are tied to abortion restrictions. Experts say abortion pills they took are safe
Associated Press
The deaths of two women in Georgia have been tied to a state law that bans most abortions after roughly six weeks. The news organization ProPublica reported that both women had taken abortion pills. This may raise questions in some people’s minds about the pills’ safety, but experts, studies and regulators have determined they are safe and effective. OB-GYNs say a tiny fraction of patients suffer “major” or “serious” adverse events after taking mifepristone, which is one of two drugs used in a typical medication abortion. And studies show it results in a completed abortion 97.4% of the time.