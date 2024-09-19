Skip to Content
News

Shohei Ohtani hits his 49th homer, moving within 1 of first 50-homer, 50-steal season in major league history

By
Published 3:30 pm

MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hits his 49th homer, moving within 1 of first 50-homer, 50-steal season in major league history.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content