Arch Manning to get first start for No. 1 Texas as Ewers continues recovery from abdomen strain
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian says freshman quarterback Arch Manning will get his first career start Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe. Regular starter Quinn Ewers continues to recover from a strained muscle in his abdomen. Manning relieved Ewers in last week’s win over UTSA and passed for four touchdowns and ran for another. Texas is playing its first game as No. 1 since 2008. The Longhorns start their first SEC schedule Sept. 28 against Mississippi State.