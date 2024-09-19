Anthony Santander’s walk-off shot lifts Orioles to 5-3 win over Giants

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Santander hit a game-winning home run — his 42nd of the season — and the Baltimore Orioles edged closer to the postseason with a 5-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday afternoon.

Santander’s two-run shot off Ryan Walker (9-4) in the bottom of the ninth came after Casey Schmitt’s game-tying single off Seranthony Domínguez in the top half.

It landed just a few feet over the ground crew shed in right-center to end an afternoon that began with Baltimore having lost three in a row and eight of 10 to start five games behind New York in the AL East and 2.5 up on Kansas City for the top wild card place.

Gregory Soto (3-5) induced a quick double play in relief of Domínguez to keep the game tied.

Earlier, Adley Rutschman had an RBI double and Jackson Holliday drove in two runs with a two-out single to complete a three-run bottom of the fourth, after Michael Conforto’s 18th home run gave San Francisco a 2-0 lead in the top half.

That was the only offense until Schmitt’s high arcing fly ball to right-center after Dominguez issued back-to-back walks.

The diving Austin Slater got his glove to it but couldn’t hold on while colliding with center fielder Cedric Mullins, and pinch-runner Brett Wisely scored from second despite tagging on the play.

Mullins received medical attention but remained in the game.

In the bottom half, with two outs and Gunnar Henderson on first, Santander quickly fell behind 0-2 against Walker but took a ball and fouled off four pitches before connecting on a slider over the middle.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: LHP Danny Coulombe faced three batters and allowed a hit in his third rehab outing at Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday. Manager Brandon Hyde said the club will make a decision on his status after he goes through pregame activities with Norfolk on Thursday. … Hyde said he hopes 1B Ryan Mountcastle can begin a rehab assignment with Norfolk sometime this weekend.

UP NEXT

Orioles: Ace Corbin Burnes (14-8, 3.06 ERA) makes what could be his final regular season start in Baltimore as the O’s start a three-game set against Detroit to close their home schedule. Burnes will be a free agent this offseason.

Giants: Rookie RHP Mason Black (0-4, 7.07) takes his fourth turn since he was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento at the end of August as the Giants play the first of three against the Royals.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB