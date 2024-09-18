Ukrainian drones strike a large military depot in a Russian town northwest of Moscow
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian drones have struck a large military depot in a town deep inside Russia overnight, causing a huge blaze and prompting the evacuation of local residents. A Ukrainian official and Russian news reports said on Wednesday that the strike destroyed Russian warehouses in Toropets, a town in Russia’s Tver region northwest of Moscow. They were carried out by Ukraine’s Security Service, along with Ukraine’s Intelligence and Special Operations Forces. The strike came as a senior U.S. diplomat said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recently announced plan for winning the war “can work” and help end the conflict that is now in its third year.