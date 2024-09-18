Teenager David Martínez scores equalizer in LAFC’s 1-1 draw with Austin

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Teenager David Martínez scored early in the second half to help Los Angeles FC rally for a 1-1 draw with Austin FC on Wednesday night.

Austin (9-12-8) took a 1-0 lead into halftime when Jáder Obrian used the first career assist from Osman Bukari to score in the second minute of stoppage time — his sixth netter this season. Bukari made his fifth appearance, all starts.

Martínez scored the equalizer for LAFC (14-7-7) in the 62nd minute with assists from defender Ryan Hollingshead and Eduard Atuesta. It was the second goal for the 18-year-old in his 11th career appearance — all as a substitute. Hollingshead’s helper was his fourth of the season and Atuesta’s was his fifth.

Hugo Lloris finished with two saves for LAFC, which is winless in its last four overall but unbeaten in its last six matchups with Austin.

Brad Stuver stopped five shots for Austin, which improves to 3-8-4 on the road.

LAFC is 9-2-4 at home this season and leads the all-time series 7-1-3.

The two clubs also played to a 1-1 draw in June.

Austin returns home to host the Houston Dynamo on Saturday. LAFC travels to play FC Dallas on Saturday.

