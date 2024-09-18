Skip to Content
News

Sheriff’s posting of the mugshot of a boy accused of school threat draws praise, criticism

By
Published 2:24 pm

Associated Press/Report for America

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Across the country, communities are being battered by a wave of school shooting threats, with a stream of emergency notifications and group chat messages sparking parents’ fears that their kid’s school could be the next Parkland or Uvalde. Fed up with the threats in his community, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood in Florida has pledged to publicly identify students who make such threats — and their parents too. Chitwood has drawn praise and criticism for his recent decision to post a mugshot and arrest video on social media showing an 11-year-old boy accused of threatening to carry out a school shooting.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content