Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis on their ‘Warriors’ musical concept album with Lauryn Hill
AP Music Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Lin-Manuel Miranda argues most New Yorkers have an answer to the following question: When did you first see “The Warriors”? The 1979 cult classic about gangs in New York is the inspiration for a new musical concept album from Miranda and actor and playwriter Eisa Davis. The project out Oct. 18 features Lauryn Hill and a few gender-swapped characters, including the titular gang. Miranda said the project had been in the back of his head for ages. Davis said making the Warriors all women unlocked something new in the narrative. There are no plans for a film adaptation, but the pair is open to taking it to the stage.