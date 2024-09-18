Haiti creates a provisional electoral council to prepare for the first elections since 2016
Associated Press
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Haiti’s government has created a provisional electoral council. It is a major first step long sought by the international community so the troubled Caribbean country can prepare for general elections for the first time since 2016. Smith Augustin, a member of the transitional presidential council, confirmed to The Associated Press that the electoral council was created on Wednesday, albeit with only seven of what is supposed to be a nine-member council. He didn’t immediately say when the other two members would be appointed. The council is tasked with organizing the elections and helping create the legal framework to hold them.