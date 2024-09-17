The FBI is investigating suspicious packages sent to election officials in more than 12 states
Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The FBI and U.S. Postal Service are investigating suspicious packages that have been sent to or received by elections officials in more than 10 states. There are no immediate reports that any of the packages contained hazardous material, but they have caused evacuations in some cases. The latest packages were sent to officials in Massachusetts, Missouri and New York on Tuesday. Packages were also sent to secretaries of state and state election offices in Connecticut, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wyoming. It’s the second time in the past year that suspicious packages have been mailed to elections officials in multiple states. The latest scare comes as early voting has begun in several states ahead of November’s elections.