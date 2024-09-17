Fire destroys 105-year-old post office on Standing Rock Reservation
SELFRIDGE, N.D. (AP) — A fire destroyed the post office in Selfridge, North Dakota. State and federal authorities are investigating the cause. No one was injured and the fire on Monday did not spread. The building was 105 years old. Video of the fire shows flames leaping out of the building’s roof and windows in the night. Five trucks, a tanker and multiple volunteers fought the fire. Selfridge is a town of about 125 people on the Standing Rock Reservation about 60 miles from Bismarck.