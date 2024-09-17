12-year-old boy stabs and injures six children at a school in Portugal
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese police say that six children have been injured when a 12-year-old stabbed them at a school in Portugal on Tuesday. Portuguese national police say they responded to the attack at a school in Azambuja near Lisbon. Local officials say that one boy was seriously injured in his chest but his life is not in danger. Another five girls suffered light wounds to their arms. The victims were from 11 to 14 years old. The attacker is in custody.