Skip to Content
News

12-year-old boy stabs and injures six children at a school in Portugal

By
Published 9:58 am

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese police say that six children have been injured when a 12-year-old stabbed them at a school in Portugal on Tuesday. Portuguese national police say they responded to the attack at a school in Azambuja near Lisbon. Local officials say that one boy was seriously injured in his chest but his life is not in danger. Another five girls suffered light wounds to their arms. The victims were from 11 to 14 years old. The attacker is in custody.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content