Two ex-fire chiefs in New York City arrested in corruption scandal

NEW YORK (AP) — Two former New York City Fire Department chiefs have been arrested on charges that they solicited tens of thousands of dollars in bribes to provide preferential treatment in the department’s fire prevention bureau. Authorities on Monday announced the bribery, corruption and false statements charges against Anthony Saccavino and Brian Cordasco. Saccavino’s lawyer called the charges “surprising and distressing” and pledged to vigorously contest the charges. A lawyer for Cordasco did not immediately comment. The arrests come amid a widening corruption investigation of New York City’s government.

