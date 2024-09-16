Mikey Varas hired as head coach of the MLS expansion San Diego FC

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The MLS expansion team San Diego FC hired Mikey Varas as head coach on Monday.

He most recently was interim head coach of the U.S. men’s national team.

“The opportunity to build something special from the ground up, with such ambitious and committed ownership, and in a city with such a passionate fan base, is truly exciting,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the team and the community to develop a winning culture from the start. I will give everything to this club and the people of San Diego.”

Varas is scheduled to be introduced at a news conference on Tuesday at Snapdragon Stadium, which will be the team’s pitch when it starts play in February.

“Mikey embodies the values and ambitions of San Diego FC,” said team sporting director Tyler Heaps. “His ideas on the game and how it should be played align with ours and his commitment and energy throughout the process is one that we feel connects with this community and our vision for the Club. We have big aspirations for SDFC, and we believe Mikey has the right drive, passion, and leadership to help us build a winning culture.”

Varas is a former Dallas assistant and was coach of the U.S. under-20 team from November 2021 until August 2023, when he became one of Gregg Berhalter’s national team assistants. The 41-year-old led the U.S. to the 2022 CONCACAF title, earning the Americans’ first men’s Olympic berth since 2008, and to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Under-20 World Cup, where they lost to Uruguay 2-0.

He coached the U.S. to a 2-1 loss to Canada and a 1-1 draw against New Zealand in September exhibitions as the USSF finalized a deal with Mauricio Pochettino to take over through the 2026 World Cup.

