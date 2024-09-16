Flooding in Central Europe leaves 5 dead in Poland and 1 in Czech Republic
Associated Press
PRAGUE (AP) — Massive flooding in Central Europe has killed five more people in Poland and one in Czech Republic. In southwestern Poland, firefighters said Monday the number of flooding victims rose from one to five. Czech police say a woman drowned in the country’s northeast, which has been pounded by record rainfall since Thursday. A total of seven other people were missing on Monday, up from four a day earlier. The floods have also killed six in Romania and one in Austria.