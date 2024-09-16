All 4 dead aboard plane after weekend crash near runway in rural Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say the weekend crash of a plane roughly a half-mile from a runway near the southwest Alaska community of St. Mary’s has killed all four people on board. Alaska State Troopers say they received a report of an overdue aircraft around 11:15 p.m. Sunday. Troopers responding to the plane’s last known location found the wreckage and the bodies of four men. The chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska region says the plane was operated by Yute Commuter Service and believed to be carrying at least two employees of the company. The Anchorage Daily News reports the company was involved in a fatal crash near Tuntutuliak in 2020.