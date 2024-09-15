Army to guard a hospital in Italy after a spate of attacks on medical staff across the country
Associated Press
ROME (AP) — Italy’s army is set to begin guarding medical staff in Calabria starting Monday. The decision follows a series of violent attacks on doctors and nurses. Prefect Paolo Giovanni Grieco has approved the plan, as reported by local media. The attacks have been frequent in southern Italy, prompting the doctors’ national guild to request army deployment. The turning point was an assault at Policlinico hospital in Foggia in early September. A group of 50 people attacked after a woman’s death during surgery. Video footage showed staff barricading in a room to escape. Some were punched and injured. The hospital director threatened to close the emergency room after three similar attacks in a week.