5 things to know about the apparent assassination attempt on Trump at one of his golf courses
Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is safe following what the FBI says “appears to be an attempted assassination” in Florida after another attempt on his life at a rally in Pennsylvania. Local authorities say the U.S. Secret Service agents protecting Trump fired at a man pointing an AK-style rifle with a scope as Trump was playing on his golf course in West Palm Beach. Law enforcement officials have identified the man as Ryan Wesley Routh. He was arrested in a neighboring county within minutes of authorities putting out a “very urgent” alert detailing his vehicle, license plate number and description of him.