Verlander gets 1st win since May as Astros beat Angels 5-3

Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Justin Verlander picked up his first win since returning from a neck injury and Yordan Alvarez hit a go-ahead home run in the fifth inning as the Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Saturday night.

Kyle Tucker added a pinch-hit homer, Jose Altuve had two hits and two runs scored, and the Astros won their third straight to remain 4 1/2 games ahead of second-place Seattle in the AL West.

Tucker’s home run was his first in seven games since returning from a shin fracture. He has yet to play the outfield in consecutive games since coming back Sept. 6.

“To have a guy like that on the bench, you’d rather have him on the field, but when you have him on the bench, you can’t wait to throw him out there,” Astros manager Joe Espada said.

Verlander (4-6) gave up two runs and four hits over five innings after he was 0-4 with a 9.69 ERA in four starts since returning Aug. 21 following a 2 1/2-month absence due to neck stiffness. He had two walks and two strikeouts while earning his first win since May 24 against Oakland.

Ryan Pressly pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for his fourth save.

Despite the win, the 41-year-old Verlander is still looking for more from his outings as October approaches.

“It’s start to start at this point, trying to play catchup,” the three-time Cy Young Award winner said. “Unfortunately, before I got hurt, I got on a little bit of a good run there, kind of found my mechanics and then the neck injury, and I kind of lost it. Obviously, I lost a lot of time. I’m trying as quickly as I can to get back to that version where I’m tougher to hit than I am right now.”

Los Angeles starter Tyler Anderson (10-13) gave up four runs and seven hits over five innings. Eric Wagaman delivered the first hit and RBI of his career in his fifth game for the Angels on a double in the fourth.

“That’s awesome; now he can relax a little bit,” manager Ron Washington said.

Wagaman began his major league career 0 for 9 with two strikeouts.

Altuve got the Astros going by leading off the game with a bunt single and stealing second base. He went to third on a groundout and scored on Anderson’s wild pitch.

Verlander walked his first two batters before Nolan Schanuel gave the Angels their first run on an RBI single.

Houston’s defense picked up Verlander from there, starting with a diving catch in center field from Jake Meyers. That began a run in which Verlander retired nine of the next 10 Angels batters.

Astros right fielder Ben Gamel slammed into the short wall in right field in the fourth to take away a potential RBI from Mickey Moniak, although Wagaman followed with his RBI double for a 2-1 Angels lead.

“There’s been some starts now when the ball hasn’t gone my way, so it was nice to have some of those (defensive plays),” Verlander said. “It felt great.”

Verlander is lined up for at least two more starts before the regular season ends and the Astros put together potential roles for the postseason.

“We’ll evaluate this one over the next few days and just continually try to add brick by brick in the right direction,” Verlander said. “Continue to try to improve.”

The Astros moved in front in the fifth when Alvarez followed a leadoff single from Altuve with a home run to right field, his 34th. With two outs, Jeremy Peña singled, stole second and scored on Victor Caratini’s single.

The Angels nearly tied it in the eighth but Schanuel was thrown out at home plate by Meyers while trying to score from second base on Logan O’Hoppe’s RBI single that cut Los Angeles’ deficit to 4-3.

Tucker connected for his 20th homer in the ninth, his first since June 1 before a long injury layoff.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: Meyers appeared to injure his left leg while tracking down a flyball on the warning track from Wagaman in the ninth, but remained in the game after a visit from the athletic training staff. … OF Chas McCormick is optimistic he can return from a broken right hand before the regular season ends Sept. 29.

Angels: RHP Carson Fulmer (elbow inflammation) is optimistic he can return to a bullpen role by Tuesday after spending the past two weeks on the injured list. … Angels infielders Michael Stefanic (calf) and Brandon Drury (hamstring) were out of the lineup.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Ronel Blanco (10-6, 2.99 ERA) has not given up more than two earned runs in any of his last three road starts.

Angels: RHP Caden Dana (1-1, 9.00) lasted just one inning in his second career start last Sunday against the Rangers.

