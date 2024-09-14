Skip to Content
Five people found dead in eastern Romania as rainstorms leave scores stranded

Published 2:12 am

Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Emergency authorities say five people in eastern Romania have been found dead after torrential rainstorms left scores of people stranded in flooded areas. Rescue services scrambled to save 95 people in the hard-hit eastern counties of Galati and Vaslui. The storms battered 19 localities in eight counties in Romania, with strong winds downing dozens of trees that damaged cars and blocked roads and traffic. Central Europe is bracing for a weekend of forecasted flooding.

