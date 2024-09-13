Skip to Content
News

Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with another concussion. What we know and what happens next

By
New
Published 6:59 am

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is now dealing with the third diagnosed concussion of his NFL career, all of them coming in the last two seasons. And there are now questions about his future — both short-term and long-term. The Miami Dolphins quarterback was hurt in his team’s 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, sustaining the injury on a play where he collided into Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. Tagovailoa, who was rushing successfully for a first down, initiated the contact by lowering his shoulder into Hamlin instead of sliding as many quarterbacks do on a scramble.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content