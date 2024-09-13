Pennsylvania mail-in ballots with flawed dates on envelopes can be thrown out, court rules
Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania voters could have their mail-in ballots thrown out if they do not write accurate dates on envelopes they use to return them under a state Supreme Court ruling. It could impact the presidential race. The state’s high court ruled Friday on procedural grounds. It said a lower court that found the mandate unenforceable should not have taken up the case because it did not draw in the election boards in all 67 counties. The left-leaning groups that filed the case only sued two of them, Philadelphia and Allegheny counties. Commonwealth Court two weeks ago had halted enforcement of the handwritten dates on exterior envelopes.