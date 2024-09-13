Miami high schools produced more players on NFL rosters in Week 1 than any other city

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami high schools produced 17 players on NFL rosters opening weekend, most of any city.

Las Vegas was second with 16, followed by Bradenton, Florida, with 15. Atlanta and Detroit each had 14.

Despite having two of the top three cities, Florida finished second to Texas among states. Texas had 190 players, while Florida produced 176. California was third with 168 and Georgia was fourth at 146. North Carolina finished a distant fifth with 74 players.

“High school programs play a crucial role in developing NFL talent by instilling skills, discipline, and character,” said NFL Vice President of Football Development Roman Oben, a 12-year NFL veteran who went to Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C. and Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia. “We continue to see the remarkable influence that high school programs have in shaping the future of NFL talent.

“The schools on this list are more than just high school football powerhouses; they are communities where young athletes learn the skills, discipline, and character necessary to excel at the highest levels of the game. It’s a testament to the dedication of coaches, mentors, and families who help these players reach their full potential, demonstrating once again that the path to the NFL begins long before the professional journey starts.”

___ AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl