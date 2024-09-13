Maryland woman is charged with vandalizing property during protests over Netanyahu’s visit to DC
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Maryland woman has been arrested on a charge that she vandalized federal property in Washington, D.C., during protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress in July. A police affidavit says 20-year-old Isabella Giordano used red spray paint to write “Gaza” on a fountain in front of Union Station and also spray-painted the base of two of the flagpoles in Columbus Circle. Giordano was scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Friday after her arrest earlier in the day. Thousands of protesters gathered in Washington on July 24 to condemn Netanyahu’s visit.