Skip to Content
News

Fresh wave of violence erupts in Haiti’s capital over a soccer match

By
New
Published 8:29 am

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A pastor in one of Haitian capital’s poorest neighborhoods says a fresh wave of violence between rival gangs this week in one of Haiti’s poorest neighborhoods was sparked by gunfire that broke out over a referee’s contested call during a soccer match. Pastor Enock Joseph says the awarding of a penalty kick in Wednesday’s championship match in the Cité Soleil community of Port-au-Prince touched off a shootout at the venue that killed the second-in-command of one gang and injured another gang leader.  Gunfire has continued in the neighborhood through the week, and Joseph says people are trapped in their homes by the violence.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content