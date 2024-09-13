Fresh wave of violence erupts in Haiti’s capital over a soccer match
Associated Press
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A pastor in one of Haitian capital’s poorest neighborhoods says a fresh wave of violence between rival gangs this week in one of Haiti’s poorest neighborhoods was sparked by gunfire that broke out over a referee’s contested call during a soccer match. Pastor Enock Joseph says the awarding of a penalty kick in Wednesday’s championship match in the Cité Soleil community of Port-au-Prince touched off a shootout at the venue that killed the second-in-command of one gang and injured another gang leader. Gunfire has continued in the neighborhood through the week, and Joseph says people are trapped in their homes by the violence.