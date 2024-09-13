Florida sued for using taxpayer money on website promoting GOP spin on abortion initiative
Associated Press/Report for America
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A political committee behind the campaign to pass a constitutional right to abortion in Florida has filed a lawsuit against a state health care agency that it alleges is carrying out a taxpayer-funded “misinformation” campaign against the November ballot measure. Thursday’s lawsuit targets a state website that is meant to dissuade voters from supporting the abortion rights measure. Opponents say the messaging push is the latest “dirty trick” by Republican officials in Florida to thwart the citizen-led initiative to protect abortion in the country’s third-largest state. If approved by at least 60% of Florida voters, Amendment 4 would make abortions legal until the fetus is viable.