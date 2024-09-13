Skip to Content
News

Boeing factory workers go on strike after rejecting contract offer

By
New
Published 12:59 am

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Aircraft assembly workers have walked off the job at a Boeing factory near Seattle after union members voted overwhelmingly to reject a tentative contract that would have increased wages by 25% over four years. The strike started at 12:01 a.m. PDT Friday, less than three hours after the local branch of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers announced 96% of voting workers rejected the proposed contract and 96% approved the work stoppage. The labor action involves 33,000 Boeing machinists, most of them in Washington state. It’s expected to shut down production of Boeing’s best-selling airline planes but not affect commercial flights.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content