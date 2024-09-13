Boar’s Head closing Virginia plant linked to deadly listeria outbreak
AP Business Writer
Boar’s Head is closing the Virginia plant tied to a deadly listeria outbreak. The Sarasota, Florida-based company said it will also permanently discontinue production of liverwurst, the product linked to the deaths of at least nine people in the U.S. Boar’s Head said an internal investigation at its Jarratt, Virginia, plant found that the contamination was the result of a specific production process used only for liverwurst. The Jarratt plant hasn’t been operational since late July, when Boar’s Head recalled more than 7 million pounds of products after tests confirmed listeria bacteria. The plant had a troubled history, with reports of mold, insects and other problems during safety inspections.