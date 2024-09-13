Skip to Content
Austrian woman is found guilty of fatally infecting her neighbor with COVID-19

VIENNA (AP) — A woman in Austria has been found guilty of fatally infecting her neighbor with COVID-19 in 2021, her second pandemic-related conviction in a year, according to local media. A judge sentenced the 54-year-old on Thursday to four months’ suspended imprisonment and an 800-euro fine for grossly negligent homicide. Austrian news agency APA reported that the victim, who was also a cancer patient, died of pneumonia that was caused by the coronavirus. A virological report showed that the virus DNA matched both the deceased and the 54-year-old woman, proving that the defendant  “almost 100 percent” transmitted it. APA reported that the verdict isn’t yet final.

Associated Press

