Austrian woman is found guilty of fatally infecting her neighbor with COVID-19
VIENNA (AP) — A woman in Austria has been found guilty of fatally infecting her neighbor with COVID-19 in 2021, her second pandemic-related conviction in a year, according to local media. A judge sentenced the 54-year-old on Thursday to four months’ suspended imprisonment and an 800-euro fine for grossly negligent homicide. Austrian news agency APA reported that the victim, who was also a cancer patient, died of pneumonia that was caused by the coronavirus. A virological report showed that the virus DNA matched both the deceased and the 54-year-old woman, proving that the defendant “almost 100 percent” transmitted it. APA reported that the verdict isn’t yet final.