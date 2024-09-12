Skip to Content
UN food agency intensifies calls for Gaza cease-fire after staff come under fire

Published 7:28 am

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — The World Food Program director has intensified her calls for a cease-fire in Gaza after staff came under fire in two incidents last month, one previously undisclosed. WFP director Cindy McCain  called the situation in Gaza “impossibly dangerous,” and that the U.N. agency “is right on the edge as to whether we even stay in there.”  She told the AP in an interview Thursday that an Israeli airstrike last month demolished the top floor of a guest house in the Nuseirat refugee camp. None of the WFP staff inside was injured. That came just days after WFP suspended aid deliveries to northern Gaza and halted staff movements when its team came under fire near an Israeli checkpoint.

