Trump rules out another debate against Harris as her campaign announces $47M haul in hours afterward
Associated Press
Donald Trump is ruling out another presidential debate against Kamala Harris. The former president posted on Truth Social on Thursday that “THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!” following Tuesday’s debate against Harris and his June debate against President Joe Biden. While he could still change his mind, his announcement means that Tuesday’s meeting will likely be the only time voters will see Trump and Harris debate each other before the November election. Harris, meanwhile, said during a rally in North Carolina on Thursday she believes that she and the former president “owe it to voters” to debate again. Her campaign announced it raised $47 million in the 24 hours after her debate against Trump.