Skip to Content
News

The Sundance Film Festival may get a new home. Here are the 3 finalists

By
Published 10:00 am

AP Film Writer

The Sundance Film Festival has narrowed its search for a new home down to three finalists. One option remains a combination of Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah, its base for over 40 years. The other two, Boulder, Colorado, and Cincinnati would find the country’s foremost showcase for independent film putting new roots down. The Sundance Institute announced the finalists Thursday. For now, Sundance will continue operating out of Park City for the 2025 and 2026 festivals. Changes won’t go into effect until the 2027 festival. A final decision is expected in early 2025.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content