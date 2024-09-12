The Sundance Film Festival may get a new home. Here are the 3 finalists
AP Film Writer
The Sundance Film Festival has narrowed its search for a new home down to three finalists. One option remains a combination of Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah, its base for over 40 years. The other two, Boulder, Colorado, and Cincinnati would find the country’s foremost showcase for independent film putting new roots down. The Sundance Institute announced the finalists Thursday. For now, Sundance will continue operating out of Park City for the 2025 and 2026 festivals. Changes won’t go into effect until the 2027 festival. A final decision is expected in early 2025.