The bells are back at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. They’ll ring for the post-fire reopening
PARIS (AP) — Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is getting its bells back, just in time for the medieval landmark’s reopening following a devastating 2019 fire. A convoy of trucks bearing the restored bells pulled into the huge worksite surrounding the monument Thursday on an island in the Seine River. They are being blessed in a special ceremony inside the cathedral. Then they will be hoisted to hang in its twin towers. They will be tested out, but they won’t ring in full until the day of the public reopening Dec. 8. The cathedral’s roof and spire collapsed in the fire but have now been replaced.