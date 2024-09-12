Skip to Content
Testimony begins in civil case claiming sexual abuse of ex-patients at Virginia children’s hospital

NEW KENT, Va. (AP) — Testimony has begun in a civil trial against a Virginia hospital that treats vulnerable children, its owner and its former medical director in a lawsuit filed by three former patients who allege that they were touched inappropriately during physical exams. The lawsuit names the Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents, Universal Health Services, and Dr. Daniel Davidow, the hospital’s longtime medical director, as defendants. A total of 46 former patients are suing for $930 million. In the first case, three female patients allege that Davidow inappropriately touched them during femoral pulse exams. Davidow was acquitted of felony sex abuse charges against two other former patients after a trial in April.

