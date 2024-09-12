Tennessee judge rules gun control questions can go on Memphis ballot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has ruled that three gun control questions can go on the November ballot in Memphis. The Daily Memphian reports that Shelby County Chancellor Melanie Taylor Jefferson sided with the Memphis officials on Wednesday. The City Council sued the Shelby County Election Commission last month for refusing to put gun control measures on the ballot. In August, the election commission announced that they could not place the questions on the ballot because the Secretary of State’s office had warned they violated several of Tennessee’s laws, making them void and ineligible. Top Republican state leaders have threatened to withhold tens of millions of dollars in state funding should city leaders put the initiative before voters.