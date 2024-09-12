Schools reopen with bolstered security in Kentucky county near the site of weekend I-75 shooting
Associated Press
Carol Hasty’s grandchildren are back in school a few days after a gunman opened fire on a nearby highway in Kentucky. She’s not happy about it — even with increased police protection. Hasty says schools in Rockcastle County should have stayed closed and shifted to virtual learning until the suspect is caught. Rockcastle County is just north of where 12 vehicles were hit and five people wounded in Saturday’s attack. The search continues for the suspected gunman Joseph Couch. More police are assigned to schools in Rockcastle County and everyone stays inside. Some bus routes were suspended and police escorts were provided for buses closest to the shooting site.