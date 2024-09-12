Salman Rushdie’s memoir about his stabbing, ‘Knife,’ is a National Book Award nominee
AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Salman Rushdie’s “Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder,” his explicit and surprisingly resilient memoir about his brutal stabbing in 2022, is a nominee for the National Book Awards. Canada’s Anne Carson, one of the world’s most revered poets, was cited for “Wrong Norma.” The National Book Foundation on Thursday released lists of 10 for nonfiction and poetry. The foundation released the lists for young people’s literature and books in translation earlier in the week and will announce the fiction nominees on Friday. Judges will narrow the lists to five in each category on Oct. 1, and winners will be announced Nov. 20.