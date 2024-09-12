Skip to Content
News

Jury awards $6M to family members of Black Lives Matter protester killed by a car on Seattle freeway

By
New
Published 1:58 pm

SEATTLE (AP) — A jury in Seattle has awarded $6 million to the famly members of a Black Lives Matter protester who was struck and killed by a car on a closed interstate highway. The death of Summer Taylor was in July 2020 when there were nightly protests over the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers. The Seattle Times reports the jury ruled the driver should pay damages to the family. The driver is currently serving a prison sentence for vehicle homicide and other charges. The same jury found the state of Washington was not negligent in Taylor’s death.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content