Jury awards $6M to family members of Black Lives Matter protester killed by a car on Seattle freeway
SEATTLE (AP) — A jury in Seattle has awarded $6 million to the famly members of a Black Lives Matter protester who was struck and killed by a car on a closed interstate highway. The death of Summer Taylor was in July 2020 when there were nightly protests over the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers. The Seattle Times reports the jury ruled the driver should pay damages to the family. The driver is currently serving a prison sentence for vehicle homicide and other charges. The same jury found the state of Washington was not negligent in Taylor’s death.