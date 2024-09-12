Judge rejects innocence claim of Marcellus Williams, Missouri inmate facing execution
Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has declined to vacate the conviction and death sentence of Missouri inmate Marcellus Williams, who is facing execution for the 1998 killing of a woman in her home. A St. Louis County circuit judge presided over an August evidentiary hearing challenging Marcellus Williams’ guilt in the stabbing death of social worker Lisha Gayle. But Judge Bruce Hilton refused to block Williams’ lethal injection, which is scheduled for Sept. 24. A prosecutor requested the evidentiary hearing, citing evidence indicating Williams’ DNA was not on the knife used in the killing. Testing revealed the evidence had been mishandled. Williams’ lawyers can appeal the judge’s decision.