Jamaican soldiers and police arrive in Haiti to help fight gangs
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two dozen soldiers and police officers from Jamaica has arrived in Haiti to join a U.N.-backed mission led by Kenya to fight powerful gangs. Jamaica is the second country to join the mission that the U.N. Security Council approved in October 2023. It began when the first contingent of Kenyan police arrived in Haiti in late June. Joining the Jamaicans were two senior military officers from the Central American country of Belize. Authorities in Jamaica have said the 20 soldiers and four police officers would be responsible for providing command, planning and logistics support. They arrived Thursday and will work alongside Haiti’s military and police.