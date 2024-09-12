Fight to restore Black voters’ strength could dismantle Florida’s Fair Districts Amendment
Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A coalition of voting rights groups has been challenging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over a dismantled Black congressional district. The coalition on Thursday asked the Florida Supreme Court to rule that DeSantis violated the state constitution. The groups argue that his map diminished Black voting power in a north Florida district. However, the court raised the possibility of throwing out the Fair Districts Amendment if it sides with the state. This amendment, approved in 2010, prohibits drawing districts to favor a party or incumbent. It also ensures minority representation.