American Airlines flight attendants ratify contract that ends their threats to go on strike
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Flight attendants at American Airlines have approved a new contract after years of negotiations. That ends the union’s threat of a strike against one of the country’s biggest airlines. The Association of Professional Flight Attendants said Thursday that 87% of its members who voted agreed to ratify a deal negotiated with American. The contract covers 28,000 workers cabin crew members. Flight attendants at American haven’t gotten raises since 2019. They threatened to strike but never received approval from the National Mediation Board, which is necessary under federal law before airline unions can strike.