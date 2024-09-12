Skip to Content
News

Alabama university ordered to pay millions in discrimination lawsuit

By
New
Published 12:26 pm

Associated Press/Report For America

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A jury says a public Alabama university and an employee should pay millions in penalties in a federal discrimination lawsuit filed by an Iranian-born cancer researcher. The jury reached the decision Monday against the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the employee who was described in the lawsuit as being the main perpetrator of the harassment. The lawsuit said Fariba Moeinpour experienced harassment throughout her employment at the university. She worked there for almost a decade before she was fired. The lawsuit said a colleague brandished a gun at Moeinpour and her daughter and called her a racial epithet. A university spokesperson said the school “respectfully disagreed” with the verdict and is “considering next steps.”

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content